CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.48

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 306629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBAY shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $143,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $143,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,403 shares of company stock worth $1,124,279 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $14,668,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $620,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

