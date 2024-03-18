Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Up 20.6%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shot up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.04. 954,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,080,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEED. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$449.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

