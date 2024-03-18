Short Interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Decreases By 6.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,650,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 13,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 21,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $194,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $467,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,955 shares of company stock worth $4,721,302 in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 462.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 3.1 %

HIMS traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. 1,542,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

