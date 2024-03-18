BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Down 6.1% in February

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,341 shares of company stock valued at $6,780,486 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 118,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

