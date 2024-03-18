Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 1.8% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $346.15. The stock had a trading volume of 105,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,220. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.80 and a 200 day moving average of $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.95 and a 12-month high of $346.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

