Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 262 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bowman & Co S.C. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,449 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

