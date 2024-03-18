Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $440.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,725,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,563,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $428.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.04. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

