Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XTWO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 189.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.92. 382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,299. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.28.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

