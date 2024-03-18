Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.87. 473,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,367,725. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.