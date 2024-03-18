Peak Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,553,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after buying an additional 163,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,432,000 after buying an additional 156,661 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.41. 115,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,211. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 149.33%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

