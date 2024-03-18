Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 11,049 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 86,043 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,258 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.