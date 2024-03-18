Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 3,704 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,023,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.