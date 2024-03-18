Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.04. 50,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

