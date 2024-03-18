Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,205. The firm has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.38 and a 200-day moving average of $161.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

