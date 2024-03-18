Peak Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $23.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $933.69. 173,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $875.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $748.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $478.77 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

