Peak Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,498 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 3.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.04% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

CTA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,949. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.59. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

