City State Bank Purchases 772 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 338,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,313,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,152,000 after buying an additional 222,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.