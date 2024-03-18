M. Kraus & Co Sells 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Tesla by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $170.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.17. The stock has a market cap of $541.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

