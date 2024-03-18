Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Reaches $169.43 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $169.43 million and $27.44 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00005630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00026434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00015349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,489.87 or 1.00053278 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010364 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.50 or 0.00147508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1892568 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $40,832,295.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.