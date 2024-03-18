Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $268.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.48 and its 200-day moving average is $247.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.01.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

