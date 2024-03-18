Fulcrum Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $172.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

