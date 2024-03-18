Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Raises Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous interim dividend of $1.55.
Cochlear Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.
Cochlear Company Profile
