Meritas Wealth Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,763.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,389 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,478,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after acquiring an additional 792,397 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,123,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,892,000 after acquiring an additional 177,980 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 6,112,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,594,000 after acquiring an additional 170,847 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,667,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.70. 2,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

