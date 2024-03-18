JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) is Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up about 3.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,543,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,226,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,553,000 after purchasing an additional 349,191 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,706,000 after purchasing an additional 248,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,801,000 after purchasing an additional 448,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,153,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after buying an additional 158,180 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBJP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.06. 1,826,794 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

