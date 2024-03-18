SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance
SRV.UN opened at C$13.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.11. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$13.48 and a 12-month high of C$17.59.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
