SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Position Increased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 6.1% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,811,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,033,000 after purchasing an additional 351,672 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,717,000 after buying an additional 429,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,692,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 488,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,039. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

