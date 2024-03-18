Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Position Lifted by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 571.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,421 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3,901.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after buying an additional 853,760 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after buying an additional 749,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,762,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,788,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.97. 9,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,059. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

