North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

MDY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $534.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $547.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.28 and its 200-day moving average is $484.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.