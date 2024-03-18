North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,216 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.05% of Donaldson worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Donaldson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $221,243.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,802 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,615. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $74.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.