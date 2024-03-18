North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.10 Million Stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,264 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 94,133 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.97. 51,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,955. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $199.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. Research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

