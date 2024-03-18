North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,559 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 3.83% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

WHG stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,179. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.22. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.78%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

