North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.62 Million Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,702. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

