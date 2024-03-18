North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 955 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 351,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 66.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 465,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in LSI Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.23. 7,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,152. The company has a market cap of $413.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

