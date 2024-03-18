North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,920 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 2.37% of Superior Group of Companies worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $596,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.91. 37,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,983. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

