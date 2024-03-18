The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.13% of Wendy’s worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN remained flat at $18.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 348,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.