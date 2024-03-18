North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 273,965 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 273,965 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 3.60% of CarParts.com worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 151,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

