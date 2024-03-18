Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Cut by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

