Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,810 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $3,510,000. Swmg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,391,000 after acquiring an additional 491,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

