Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.56.

Shares of PH opened at $540.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $307.48 and a 52-week high of $544.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

