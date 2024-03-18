Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 152 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.9 %

ACGL stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.