Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Trimmed by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $24,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 255.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,593 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $124.50. The company had a trading volume of 298,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

