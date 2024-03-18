Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 356 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after acquiring an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after purchasing an additional 664,800 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

