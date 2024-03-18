North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Acme United accounts for approximately 1.2% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 10.23% of Acme United worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Acme United during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acme United during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Acme United by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSE:ACU traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.67. 3,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). Acme United had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

