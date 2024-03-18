SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 27,075.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. 48,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,686. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $30.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

