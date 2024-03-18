Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $252.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,539. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.