Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.04 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

