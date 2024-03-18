Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Drops By 6.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1,151.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

ETG traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,320. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1001 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

