Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

OTCMKTS FRCEF remained flat at $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Fletcher Building has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

