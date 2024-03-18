Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Fletcher Building Price Performance
OTCMKTS FRCEF remained flat at $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Fletcher Building has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.
About Fletcher Building
