Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Finward Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

FNWD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.53. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Finward Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Finward Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Finward Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

