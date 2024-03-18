Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the February 14th total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.8 days. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Innoviva stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. 61,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,714. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Innoviva by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Innoviva by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63,711 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

